Deputies said they were responding to a call about a naked woman climbing a tree, only for them to discover a murder scene. Sheree Latoya Williams, 34, was charged with first-degree murder on Sunday, records show.

Authorities in Palm Beach County, Florida, said they got calls regarding a naked woman, according to WPEC. The case started as just a suspicious person complaint, with deputies responding to an area near Magnolia Drive in unincorporated West Palm Beach at around 9:14 a.m. They arrested Williams as part of the case, but in their investigation, they discovered another woman dead inside the home, authorities said.

They claim the 34-year-old Williams was involved in the killing, and she was taken to a hospital. The reason was to get treatment, they said.

Authorities did not suggest an alleged motive or the apparent relationship between the two women. They did not suggest a cause of death in the alleged motive. Neither prosecutors nor deputies immediately responded to a Law&Crime request for more information.

Williams remains at the Main Detention Center without bond on Monday. A first appearance is set for Monday morning.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]