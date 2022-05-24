Woman Found Dead in Apartment Amid Florida Suspect’s Violent Crime Spree Has Been Identified

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the people who lost their lives amid a suspect’s violent crime spree in Florida last week has been identified.

Elizabeth Carmona, 60, was found dead with her fatally injured infant nephew in an apartment as cops in Coral Springs, Florida, were investigating neighboring resident Dale Daniel Spidle, 35. Authorities previously said that the woman discovered in the apartment was age 31.

Law enforcement is working to untangle the chaotic crime spree that unfolded in Broward County cities Friday afternoon, ending with Spidle allegedly being arrested while naked and otherwise acting erratically.

“He also stated [during the arrest] that he had a bomb inside of his rectum and was going to kill everyone,” deputies said in an affidavit.

Going in roughly chronological order, officers in Coral Springs said Spidle got into a crash (while clothed) in his silver 2019 Kia Optima. A police officer stopped Spidle noting the suspect “was agitated and had visible blood on his clothing and hands.” The officer called for back up, but Spidle fled. Concerned for anyone living with him, Coral Springs police checked out his home–unit 201 in an apartment complex.

“Once at that location they observed the door to apartment 202 open and saw an infant on the floor injured,” deputies said. “Upon entering the apartment then also found an adult female inside apartment 202 deceased.”

That woman was Carmona. Loved ones attended a mass in her memory at St. Andrew Catholic Church on Sunday, according to WPLG. Her 10-month-old nephew initially survived his injuries but died at the hospital.

A friend reportedly said Carmona had just arrived from Colombia to help care for the baby boy.

Spidle had complaints about neighbors, another neighbor told WSVN.

As for the crime spree, Spidle allegedly got into a second crash in the nearby city of Pompano Beach. The collision involved four vehicles, deputies said. He stepped out of his Kia, shot the driver of a white 2021 Ford pickup truck and stole that vehicle, deputies said. The victim was pronounced dead at North Broward Medical Center.

Spidle fled in the pickup truck, going down West Sample Road until the 4400 of Sample Road in Coconut Creek where he got into another car crash with several vehicles. In the chaotic aftermath, he allegedly went up to a woman at a Walgreen’s pharmacy drive-thru, ripped off her necklace after demanding her phone, then ran. According to deputies, the woman said he stripped naked and ran through a BMW car lot.

Eventually, he walked “completely nude” into Shell gas station at the northwest corner of Lyons Road and Sample Road, deputies said.

“He then grabbed a glass beer bottle from inside the store and started yelling at the officers as they attempted to make contact with him,” they said. “He was yelling at them to shoot him and waving the bottle around.”

An officer tased Spidle; when that did not work, police wrestled him to the ground, according to the arrest affidavit. Spidle allegedly resisted by kicking at their direction and tensing his arms to stop them from handcuffing him.

Online records did not name an attorney for Spidle, who is being held in Broward County Jail without bond. Right now, he is only charged for murder in the pickup truck driver’s death. He also faces charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property.

[Screenshot via WFOR]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]