An Idaho woman allegedly blasted the leg of a man she was drinking with using a .380 pistol, then hopped into bed and fell asleep like nothing happened after he "told her to shoot him" during a fight, cops say.

Diane Wetherbee, 65, is charged with felony aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon for the Saturday night shooting, according to online court records viewed by Law&Crime. She has been ordered to stay away from the victim.

Court documents obtained by East Idaho News say Wetherbee and the man were drinking together at a home in Challis when they began arguing with one another. The man told police he handed Wetherbee the .380 and dared her to open fire on him, to which she allegedly obliged.

After shooting the man in the leg, Wetherbee went to an upstairs bedroom and passed out, according to the court documents. Another man who was at the home did not see what happened but did hear a single gunshot, police reported.

Deputies were called to the home around 11:23 p.m. on Saturday and Wetherbee, who was found sleeping, was taken into custody. The pistol she allegedly used to shoot the victim was found on the bedroom floor, surrounded by puddles of blood.

Investigators found more blood during a search of the residence, including a bloody pair of boots found near the back door of the home, East Idaho News reports, citing the court documents. Wetherbee allegedly confessed to shooting the man on her way to the Custer County Jail, where she was booked.

Wetherbee was being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30 for a preliminary hearing. A judge issued a no-contact order on Thursday demanding that she stay away from the victim, according to online records.

Wetherbee reportedly faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.