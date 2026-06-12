A Pennsylvania father faces numerous felony charges after police said he locked his two children in a hot car while he got a massage.

Jerry Rempuszewski, 32, was charged with two counts each of leaving an unattended child in a motor vehicle, endangering the welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person after police said his 5-year-old stepson and 6-month-old daughter were found in his locked Dodge Dart by themselves. According to a criminal complaint obtained by local ABC affiliate WTAE, Springdale Borough Police Department officers responded to the area near Glen's Custard in Springdale, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found both children with red faces and sweating. The boy was awake, but the baby girl was unresponsive but breathing.

Police said they were able to communicate with the boy and attempted to get him to unlock the car. When the boy was unable to do so, police were able to reach through one of the windows, described as being slightly open, and get inside the car to rescue the children.

According to the complaint, Rempuszewski was seen walking out of the Golden Wellness Bodywork Massage parlor, which is located across the street from Glen's Custard. As he approached officers, he allegedly told them that he was getting the children ice cream. Officers promptly placed him in handcuffs.

Police interviewed staff at the massage parlor, who said Rempuszewski came in without an appointment about 36 minutes before his children were found. He allegedly requested a 30-minute session. According to the complaint, surveillance cameras captured Rempuszewski entering the massage parlor by himself.

More from Law&Crime: 'Don't leave me in here': Babysitter 'unfazed' after leaving 3 toddlers in hot car to get nails done learns her fate

The children were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their mother, who was at work at the time, was contacted by police. Police believed that the car's internal temperature was around 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Rempuszewski was booked into the Allegheny County Jail. He was released after posting 10% of his $2,500 bond in cash. His next court date was scheduled for June 24.