A man beat a woman with a brick and stomped her to death in a Pennsylvania alleyway before running off with her purse, authorities say.

The Philadelphia Police Department announced on Wednesday that investigators were looking for a suspect "in connection with the homicide of 45-year-old Keisha Farlow," providing photos of the man.

The department later confirmed to Law&Crime that the sought-after man was 30-year-old Dawaun Lewis, and he was arrested. The defendant faces charges of murder, robbery inflicting serious bodily injury, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and possessing an instrument of crime with intent, according to court records.

On Sunday at about 2 a.m., Farlow was in the area of the 2600 block of North 24th Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Authorities allege that a man approached her with a brick in his hand.

Surveillance footage obtained by Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI appears to show the suspect throw the victim to the ground and raise the brick before bashing her over the head with it. He then apparently stomped on her face and chest.

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Authorities say the suspect — alleged to be Lewis — then ran away with Farlow's purse, which was found emptied out a few blocks away. Police also reportedly mentioned an accomplice to the attacker.

Authorities who responded to investigate Farlow's body pronounced her dead, a death that was determined to be result of blunt force trauma. Two bloody bricks were apparently also found at the scene.

Farlow is said to have been a mother of four, including an 11-month-old child.

Lewis was scheduled to be arraigned in court on Thursday. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 29.