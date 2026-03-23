A 21-year-old man in Texas is accused of killing his own grandmother, allegedly gunning her down for withholding his allowance before dragging her body outside to the patio and covering her with a blanket.

Rontrell Jackson was taken into custody last week and charged with one count of murder in the slaying of the 68-year-old victim, authorities announced.

Authorities had not released the identity of the victim as of Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Arlington Police Department, at 4:40 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Carriage House Circle regarding an unresponsive woman found outside her front door. The caller was a family member who said they found the sexagenarian on the patio with a blanket draped over her body.

Emergency medical personnel reached the scene a short while later and determined the victim had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Jackson and the victim had recently been involved in a "heated argument" that "led to the loss of Mr. Jackson's allowance money," the release states.

When questioned by investigators, Jackson allegedly admitted to "shooting the victim earlier that morning inside the apartment, then dragging her body out to the patio."

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Jackson with his grandmother's murder. He was subsequently taken into custody and booked into the Arlington City Jail. Upon searching the apartment, police recovered a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting, according to the release.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to release the victim's identity after notifying her next of kin. The office will also determine the victim's official cause and manner of death.

Jackson has since been transferred to the Tarrant County Jail, where he is currently being held on $750,000 bond, records show. It was not immediately clear when he was scheduled to make his first appearance in court.

Authorities emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing.