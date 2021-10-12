Woman and Her Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Her 88-Year-Old Grandmother

A 88-year-old woman died her the hands of her own granddaughter, say police in Danville, Virginia. Lindsey Mae Johnson, 24, and her boyfriend Nicasio Antonio Guzman, 22, were arrested Monday for allegedly murdering Elizabeth Morris Adkins, officers said.

The death surfaced Sunday, officers said. Police say they received a 911 call to the home at 368 Juless Street. The caller found Adkins unresponsive and believed her to be dead. Officers at the residence started a homicide investigation, citing evidence at the scene.

Adkins was set to be taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. The results are pending.

“Through the assistance of the members of the local Juless Street community, the suspects in this tragic homicide were identified, arrested and are now being held at the Danville City jail without bond,” police said.

Both of the two defendants face one count of second-degree murder, officers said. Cops did not specify what evidence led them to Johnson and Guzman.

“The police department cannot speak on the motive for this homicide, as the investigation is ongoing, but investigators do not believe this to be a random act nor are any further suspects being sought,” police said.

More charges are possible, according to cops. Johnson and Guzman were identified as residents of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, about an hour drive south from Danville. Police said they are working with their counterparts over there as part of the follow-up investigation.

Johnson’s name did not immediately appear in court records. Guzman was scheduled for an arraignment Tuesday morning, but it was continued to a later date. He is slated for a preliminary hearing to take place Dec. 6.

Both Johnson and Guzman remain in the Danville jail as of Tuesday morning.

[Booking photos via Danville Police Department]

