Woman Accused of Kidnapping Infant Twins in Stolen Car Pleads Guilty to Spitting on Deputy During Her Arrest

A 24-year-old woman who is accused of kidnapping 5-month-old twin boys who were in a car she allegedly drove off in has pleaded guilty to spitting on a sheriff’s deputy during her arrest in that case.

Nalah Jackson, faced a charge of battery by bodily waste where the victim is a public safety officer, records show. She is accused of spitting on a deputy while being booked at the Marion County Jail in Indiana in December.

Records show she received a one-year jail sentence.

Jackson announced in her first court appearance that she’d plead guilty, according to local CBS affiliate WBNS last month.

Asked her name, she reportedly responded with a question: “Are you talking to me as a person or a slave?”

“I’m speaking to you as a person,” the judge said.

Jackson reportedly gave her name as “Josphis Hunt.”

The judge asked if she understood her rights.

“No… yes… no… I’m pleading guilty,” Jackson reportedly said. “Just go ahead and sentence me.”

The judge reportedly ended the hearing because Jackson kept cursing.

She faces charges after authorities said she stole an idling car with two infant boys inside. The children’s mother had run out while picking up a DoorDash order from a pizza place in Columbus, Ohio. Jackson allegedly stepped out of the restaurant and drove off with the mother’s vehicle, a Honda Accord.

NEW PHOTOS OF AMBER ALERT SUSPECT The search continues for Kason Thomass, who was in his mother’s car, which was stolen in the Short North last night. The suspect, Nalah Jackson, was later captured on video at a gas station in Huber Heights where she asked an employee for money. pic.twitter.com/baipObzCCK — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 20, 2022

Investigators are releasing new photos of the stolen 2010 Honda Accord the suspect, Nalah Jackson, is suspected to be driving. That vehicle was taken from outside a Donatos in the Short North. These photos show the ripped temp tag and a bumper sticker that says Westside Toys. pic.twitter.com/1JvoMeL8kS — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 21, 2022

The boys were not harmed. One was found on Dec. 20 outside of the Dayton International Airport. The second baby was found safe in his mother’s car near a Papa John’s pizza parlor when Jackson was arrested, police wrote.

“The 5-month-old boy is in good health & being transported to a hospital to be checked out.”

The boys’ grandmother LaFonda Thomas was relieved.

“This is gonna be the best Christmas ever. I’m so excited. It is a miracle,” she said, according to a report on Dec. 23 from WBSN. “I’m overwhelmed right now.”

No hearing has been set in the kidnapping case, according to a Franklin County court staffer in Ohio. Online records show Jackson remains at the Marion County Jail in Indiana.

