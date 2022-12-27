Ohio Twins Kidnapping Suspect Derails Court Appearance in Related Battery Charge: ‘Just Go Ahead and Sentence Me’

A kidnapping suspect who allegedly abducted two infant boys in Ohio must redo her first appearance in court because she derailed the hearing following her arrest.

Nalah Jackson, 24, showed up before a magistrate judge Saturday in Marion County, Indiana, for a charge in which she allegedly spat on a sheriff’s deputy, according to local CBS affiliate WBNS.

Asked her named, she reportedly responded with a question: “Are you talking to me as a person or a slave?”

“I’m speaking to you as a person,” the judge said.

Jackson reportedly gave her name as “Josphis Hunt.”

The judge asked if she understood her rights.

“No… yes… no… I’m pleading guilty,” Jackson reportedly said. “Just go ahead and sentence me.”

The judge reportedly ended the hearing because Jackson kept cursing. A redo is scheduled for Tuesday. Jackson has no attorney of record in Indiana.

This marked the first court appearance for Jackson, who allegedly kidnapped two 5-month-old twin boys last week in Columbus, Ohio. Authorities have said that young Kason Thomass and Kyair Thomass were sitting in a running car while their mother was picking up a DoorDash order from a pizza place in Columbus, Ohio. During this time, Jackson allegedly stepped out of the restaurant and drove off with the vehicle, officers said, according to WBNS.

Investigators soon identified Jackson as the suspect. Kyair was found on Dec. 20 outside of the Dayton International Airport. Kason was discovered later with Jackson’s arrest in Indiana, when she allegedly spat on a sheriff’s deputy. Jackson now faces two kidnapping charges in Ohio and one count in Indiana of battery by bodily waste where the victim is a public safety officer.

Jackson was identified as a suspect in the abduction the day after it happened.

NEW PHOTOS OF AMBER ALERT SUSPECT The search continues for Kason Thomass, who was in his mother’s car, which was stolen in the Short North last night. The suspect, Nalah Jackson, was later captured on video at a gas station in Huber Heights where she asked an employee for money. pic.twitter.com/baipObzCCK — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 20, 2022

Investigators are releasing new photos of the stolen 2010 Honda Accord the suspect, Nalah Jackson, is suspected to be driving. That vehicle was taken from outside a Donatos in the Short North. These photos show the ripped temp tag and a bumper sticker that says Westside Toys. pic.twitter.com/1JvoMeL8kS — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 21, 2022

“This is gonna be the best Christmas ever. I’m so excited. It is a miracle,” the boys’ grandmother LaFonda Thomas said after Kason was found, according to a WBSN report from Friday. “And without everyone aiding us in the search and doing whatever they could, whether it be just a prayer, a phone call, a text, or a message, just to tell us that they’re thinking of us, and they have Kason in their hearts and in their prayers. It’s just…I don’t know I’m overwhelmed right now.”

CHILD FOUND SAFE & ALIVE Kason Thomass was found alive & safe in Indianapolis near a Papa John’s pizza location. The 5-month-old boy is in good health & being transported to a hospital to be checked out. Kason was found in the stolen Honda Accord & wearing the same clothes. pic.twitter.com/hUNd9Gnk3T — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 23, 2022

🚨AMBER ALERT UPDATE🚨 Nalah Jackson was arrested Thursday by @IMPDnews. Kason Thomass, the missing 5-month-old baby, was not with the suspect. The search for the child is ongoing & has expanded to Indiana where an Amber Alert has been initiated. @FBI is offering a $10k reward. pic.twitter.com/5tYg33LDsg — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 22, 2022

[Mugshot via Columbus Police Department]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]