An Arizona man allegedly shot his father to death after his father tried "kicking him out" of an apartment where the 28-year-old was staying, with cops saying the man told a roommate he feared his dad was "going to beat my a—."

"What, you gonna shoot me?" asked 50-year-old victim Joseph Elmer Peixotto after his son, Joseph Gabriel Peixotto, pulled a gun on him at the Acero North Valley apartments in Phoenix, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime.

A roommate who was also staying at the apartment and is listed as a witness in the affidavit told the Phoenix Police Department they heard two blasts after Joseph Elmer Peixotto asked his son about the gun and then found him on the floor suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest. The roommate then called 911.

"The witness asked the defendant why he shot his father," the affidavit says. "The defendant made a statement, which was captured in the background of the 911 call, that the victim was going to 'beat my a—.'"

Officers arrived at the scene and took Joseph Gabriel Peixotto into custody.

The roommate told police they did not hear any physical altercation prior to the shooting and did not hear any threats made by either Joseph Gabriel Peixotto or his dad, according to the affidavit. They said Joseph Gabriel Peixotto arrived at the apartment "just before the witness was getting ready to sleep in his bedroom," per the affidavit.

"The defendant came in … sometime before the shooting, to get his personal belongings that he had stored in the witness's bedroom and said his father was kicking him out of the apartment," the affidavit recounts. "The witness later heard arguing and saw the victim standing outside his door, which was partially open."

Police attempted to question Joseph Gabriel Peixotto about what happened, but he requested an attorney and they asked no further questions. He was booked on a charge of second-degree murder and was being held on a $1 million bond.