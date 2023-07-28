Police in Florida have arrested two women after a confrontation outside a violent party ended in a Mike Tyson flashback.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault and battery call on July 4 at a house in Callaway, in the Florida Panhandle, officials said in a press release.

When officers arrived, they discovered the house they were sent to was next door to a large Independence Day party being hosted by unsupervised minors.

As the party passed midnight, a fight involving several men began outside on the lawn. The cause of the fisticuffs is not clear.

While the fight was ongoing, Macy Regan, who lives next door, was leaving the party and heading home when she was approached by another attendee of the festivities, Dixie Stiles, along with Stiles’ 14-year-old cousin, a police report obtained by Law&Crime stated.

Stiles, 18, accused Regan, 23, of stealing alcohol and vape pens from the house hosting the party.

Regan did not take kindly to that accusation

“When confronted, Macy pulled out a 9mm handgun from her waistband to get the girls away from her,” the police report said.

Stiles responded with, “What are you going to do, shoot me?” Stiles then knocked the firearm away from her face and the two women began fighting in the roadway, police said.

At some point during the altercation, both women allegedly decided to use more than their hands.

“During the altercation, Macy bit Dixie’s ear off and caused multiple bruises and lacerations to her person,” police said.

Stiles responded by biting Regan on the arm. Regan’s earring in her right ear was also ripped out and she sustained multiple scrapes and bruising on her body, police said.

Stiles’ ear was unable to be reattached, police said. “Missing half an ear” is listed under the “scars” category of her police report.

After an investigation, both women were ultimately arrested for the incident.

Regan, who is facing a felony charge of battery causing bodily harm, was taken into custody on July 7 and released from jail the following day after posting $7,500 bond, court records show.

Her next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7. She has not yet entered a plea.

Stiles has been charged with battery-touch or strike. She was arrested on July 10 and released on her own recognizance. Her next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7. She has not yet entered a plea.

Both women were issued no-contact orders to stay away from each other, records show.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]