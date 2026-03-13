A man accused of murdering a beloved Arizona pastor who was found dead with his arms spread out and his hands pinned to a wall is pleading with authorities to expedite the conclusion of his case.

That conclusion, according to Adam Sheafe's wishes, would see the state sentence him to death for killing 76-year-old Pastor William "Bill" Schonemann.

"We're dragging this out in the interest of justice," Sheafe, 51, said in Maricopa County Superior Court on Thursday, per regional NBC affiliate KPNX. "What about the victim's families? What about me? What about my family? We want closure so we can move on with our lives."

"If there's at least one aggravating factor and no mitigating factors, a guilty defendant is to be sentenced to death," Sheafe added, saying he has no mental health issues and understands the consequences of his actions. "So sentence me."

Sheafe was indicted in July 2025 on six charges, including first-degree murder, three counts of attempting to commit first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and kidnapping. Seven months ago, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office posted a 6 1/2-minute video of his extradition and booking into their jail.

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On April 28, 2025, "Pastor Bill" was found dead in his home on the 1900 block of Calvary Road in New River, Arizona, by two members of his congregation who went to check on him. "The pastor's body had been positioned with the arms outstretched, similar to a crucifixion," the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

According to prosecutors, Sheafe killed Schonemann as "part of a larger plot by Sheafe to kill 14 Christian leaders around the country."

The defendant is also accused of breaking into a home in Cave Creek, Arizona, about 20 miles southeast, and stealing a pickup truck. He then reportedly used the truck in a burglary, which was caught on surveillance video, and was caught the next day after breaking into another home in Sedona, authorities said.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detectives "connected Sheafe to the pastor's murder" through evidence from Schonemann's home, as well as from the Cave Creek burglary, the stolen truck, and items found in Sheafe's backpack, authorities said. The defendant has since admitted to killing Schonemann, crucifying his body to a wall, and placing a crown of thorns on his head, KPNX reported.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has filed a notice of its intent to seek the death penalty against Sheafe. However, despite the defendant's interest in pleading guilty and receiving a death sentence, the judge did not grant it on Thursday. She reportedly wants to ensure that Sheafe's guilty plea is voluntary.

The defendant is due back in court next month.

As Law&Crime previously reported, neighbors, relatives and friends who knew Schonemann said he was a friendly pastor who lived in an area where people often left their doors unlocked due to feeling so safe. New River is an unincorporated area around 40 miles north of Phoenix.