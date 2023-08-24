Though they stopped short of conveying a motive, prosecutors in Wayne County, Michigan, outlined how several people kidnapped twin 14-day-old boys: The defendants allegedly made friends with the mother to abduct the children.

Authorities announced charges against Curtis Lee Slay, 18, Davion Demetrius Sherman Chandler, 19, and Shantell Re-Azia Jones, 23. They each face two counts of kidnapping – child enticement, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping – child enticement, and three counts of larceny in a building.

Prosecutors also noted a juvenile suspect, whose case is being reviewed. They said they will release a charging decision next week.

Police put out the Amber Alert overnight Sunday into Monday.

They are accused of kidnapping the babies from their hotel room at a Quality Inn in the Detrioit-area city of Livonia while the mother briefly left the room. The mom called 911. Officers put out images of two female suspects.

The babies were turned in to the Detroit Police Department later in the day, according to authorities.

“It is alleged that Ms. Jones befriended the mother of the twins all the while intending to steal them from their mother,” prosecutors said. “Ms. Jones was allegedly aided in this effort by Mr. Slay and Mr. Sherman Chandler.”

They were scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday in the 16th District Court.

“It is hard to imagine a worse scenario for a new mother,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “The evidence in this case will show that these defendants engaged in a scheme to dupe the mother of these barely 2-week-old babies. They allegedly promised her some much-needed assistance to gain access to her children with the express intent on stealing them.”

