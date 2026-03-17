A Florida Walmart shopper allegedly assaulted a 79-year-old woman while in the customer service line after she accused the older woman of hitting her cart with her baby inside.

Keri Estep, 34, stands accused of battery on a person 65 years or older. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, the incident occurred on Jan. 23 at a Walmart on University Drive in Sunrise.

The victim told cops Estep began yelling at her because she was in front of her in line. Estep then allegedly cut in front of the older woman.

"When [the victim] addressed the issue, the female pushed her and struck her in the chest with what [the victim] described as a punch," the affidavit stated.

Security guards reportedly heard the commotion and went to break it up. As they were trying to separate the two, Estep allegedly kicked the victim in the hip. While she didn't suffer any injuries, the victim said she wanted to press charges. Surveillance video of the incident apparently backed the victim's claims.

Cops also spoke with the security guard, who said the confrontation stemmed from the suspect accusing the victim of hitting her shopping cart with a baby inside. The victim said she never touched the cart.

Estep left the scene before cops could arrive, but by early March cops had identified the suspect and tracked her down. During a post-Miranda interview, Estep admitted to being in a verbal altercation after she believed the woman "shook the cart," per the affidavit. Estep said she believed the victim was "acting aggressively toward both her and the baby," according to the complaint. But cops say the video showed no such aggression.

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"After being shown the CCTV footage of the incident, Estep acknowledged her perception of the events was inaccurate and apologized for her actions," cops wrote.

Officers arrested Estep and took her to the Broward County Jail where she has since posted a $2,500 bond.