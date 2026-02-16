A 25-year-old man allegedly approached a young girl at a North Carolina Walmart and tried to get her to leave the store with him before he assaulted another child and adult.

Tristan Blain Coleman stands accused of attempted kidnapping, assault on a female and two counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to court records.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart on North Generals Boulevard in Lincolnton, which is some 35 miles northwest of Charlotte. Cops say Coleman walked up to the girl, grabbed her and tried to get her to leave the store with him, local NBC affiliate WCNC reported. Coleman also may have taken a picture "inside the child's clothing," cops allege.

Charging documents say he "attempted to kidnap person under the age of 16 years by unlawfully restraining the victim without the consent of the victim's parent or legal guardian, and for the purpose of facilitating the commission of felony, indecent liberties with minor, terrorizing [the victim] holding [her] in involuntary servitude."

Before leaving the store, Coleman allegedly assaulted another girl by attempting to commit a lewd and lascivious act on her. He also assaulted an adult woman by "grabbing her by the shoulder," cops wrote. Authorities did not release the ages of the girls, other than saying they were younger than 16.

Coleman fled the store but was later arrested and taken to the Lincoln County Jail. He was set for a bond hearing on Monday morning but the results of that hearing were not immediately available. He remained in jail as of Monday morning, records show.