A Wisconsin man who fatally shot his newborn daughter and left her body in the snow has been sentenced, but the case is still not over.

Logan Kruckenberg Anderson, 21, was 16 years old when his then-teenage girlfriend gave birth to a baby girl in 2021. Days after the baby's birth in a bathtub, Kruckenberg Anderson put the baby in a backpack, brought her out to the woods, and covered her naked body with snow. As he walked away, he heard her crying, so he turned around and shot her twice in the head.

On Nov. 5, 2025, Kruckenberg Anderson was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding the corpse of a child.

On Monday, Kruckenberg Anderson was in court to hear his sentence. According to online court records, he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of supervised release after 45 years for the intentional homicide charge. He was also sentenced to four years in prison plus an additional three years of extended supervision for hiding the baby's corpse, a sentence that will run concurrently and includes 1,891 days of credit for time served.

According to the court docket, the defense filed a motion to dismiss, which prosecutors have 120 days to respond to. In the meantime, Kruckenberg Anderson was remanded to the custody of the Green County Sheriff's Department and ordered not to have any contact with the mother of his child.

As Law&Crime previously reported, the baby was born on Jan. 5, 2021, to Kruckenberg Anderson's then-14-year-old girlfriend. The teenage couple hid the pregnancy until the baby, who was named Harper, was born in a bathtub. The girlfriend's father called 911 after he had not seen the baby for days.

Police questioned the teenagers, who claimed that they tried to put Harper up for adoption through someone they met on Snapchat. Kruckenberg Anderson eventually confessed to police, telling them that he intended to leave Harper out in the cold to die of exposure. When she cried, he went back to execute her.

More from Law&Crime: Teen dad who shot his newborn twice in the head and covered her body in the snow 'tried to make her go away'

Prosecutor Adrienne Blais told the court, "It's about one person fantasizing playing house. It's about one person bent on erasing a problem, because that was what Harper was to him. A problem to screw up his life, so he got rid of her, so he just tried to make her go away."

Court records indicated that a hearing to discuss the motion to dismiss has not yet been set.