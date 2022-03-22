Florida Man Allegedly Lifted Up a Woman’s Dress, Ripped Off Her Underwear in Attempted Rape at Walmart

A Florida man has been arrested and accused of attempting to rape a woman at a Miami Walmart.

Bredan Jarmal Harvey, 28, was at Walmart on Sunday when he allegedly walked up behind a woman in the middle of the store, lifted her dress, and then ripped off her underwear, according to a police report.

The suspect had pushed her to the ground and was preparing to sexually assault her when a group of fellow shoppers rushed over and got Harvey off the woman, authorities said.

Harvey was then arrested by Miami-Dade Police and charged with sexual battery.

He is being held on $50,000 bail at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

An eyewitness to the assault provided Law&Crime with video of the incident.

In the video, which Law&Crime is not sharing to protect the identity of the victim, the suspect identified as Harvey can be seen dressed in all white being pulled off the victim by a man in a white shirt and black baseball cap.

That bystander immediately drags the suspect away from the victim, at which point the man tries to flee.

Two other men quickly rush over to help subdue the suspect until someone can come and apprehend him.

A group of 5 to 6 shoppers continue to follow suspect to make sure he does not get out of their sight.

Meanwhile, two women and a teenager can be seen speaking with the shellshocked victim after helping her off the floor.

Another woman was on the phone with 911, and told the dispatcher that a man tried to rape a woman.

The suspect eventually manages to twist and turn to the point that the man who pulled him off the victim ends up on the floor trying to hold onto him.

In the minute-long video, only one Walmart employee appears to be near the group.

The men and women can be heard frantically calling for security. Multiple people are screaming by the end of the video: “Hurry up, hurry up.”

A few shoppers also formed a wall so the victim could not see the suspect while urging the men to get him away from the woman.

Miami-Dade Police were able to make the arrest thanks to these shoppers, who successfully prevented the suspect from fleeing the premises.

The subsequent arrest report stated that Harvey “approached the victim from the rear and pulled her dress up while grabbing her buttocks.”

Harvey then “pushed her to the ground,” at which point the “victim began screaming for aid.”

This did not deter Harvey, according to the report, who proceeded to “[rip] off her underwear while grabbing her thighs and vagina.”

At this point, a woman first tried to get Harvey off the victim by herself, and then later, with some help from the man who subdued him in the end.

Meanwhile, Law&Crime has learned that Harvey was both out on bail and on probation during this brazen attack.

One week earlier, Harvey was arrested and charged with grand theft auto and leaving a crime scene. On top of that, he was put on probation for a year in a plea deal with prosecutors in November following an arrest for disorderly conduct.

