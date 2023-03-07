Unidentified homicide victim found in burning house as resident remains unaccounted for: Deputies

Florida deputies said firefighters found an unidentified person dead from homicide amid a house fire. Meanwhile, authorities have yet to account for the whereabouts of the home’s resident, who appears from records to be a sex offender. Deputies confirmed in the Facebook comment section that they do not know if he is the homicide victim or if he is missing.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, they and Putnam County Fire Rescue responded to an active house fire at 115 Cottonwood Drive in the city of Hawthorne.

They did not detail the intensity of the fire but released pictures of the home featuring damage, including apparently broken windows and a ruined roof.

“Firefighters arrived at about 8:57 a.m. to the residence after a neighbor called to report the fire,” authorities wrote on Monday. “Upon making entry into the residence, firefighters discovered the body of an adult inside. The state fire marshal was called to investigate the fire and the body was sent for an autopsy. On Monday the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.”

But authorities said the medical examiner still has to determine the person’s identity.

“Due to the nature in which the body was discovered, the identity of the victim must be determined by the medical examiner and those results are pending,” authorities said.

Deputies said they are looking for a silver 2008 Saturn Sky, two-passenger coupe belonging to the home’s resident, Louis Stackhouse, 69.

“Mr. Stackhouse has not been located as of this time,” authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies wrote on Monday.

Florida sex offender records show an entry for a man named Louis Stackhouse, 69, living at 115 Cottonwood Drive in Hawthorne, Florida. Records show adjudicated cases under the same case number for a lewd and lascivious offense involving a child younger than 16 years of age. Two victims are listed: one a boy and the other “unknown.”

The license plate in one of the pictures that deputies released matches the tag in sex offender records of a silver Saturn automobile registered to Stackhouse: 4099YT.

“Anyone with information as to the location of Louis Stackhouse or the silver 2008 Saturn Sky is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 386-329-0800,” deputies wrote on Monday. “Please share! With Bike Week in Daytona and Spring Breaks starting, the car could be anywhere in the state.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]