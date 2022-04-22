Three People Shot in Washington, D.C., Forcing Large Police Presence and University Lockdown Due to ‘Active Threat’

Police say three people were shot and wounded Friday in Washington D.C. Officers did not initially detail how the victims — two men and a juvenile girl — were doing, but a local university is on lockdown and cops advise that nearby residents shelter in place. A witness told a local reporter he easily heard 40 rounds being fired.

D.C. cops initially said they responded to the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW on a report of at least two shooting victims.

“The location of this incident is 2900 block of Van Ness Street, NW. Police are in the area conducting active sweeps,” they said in an update later. “Residents in the Cleveland Park and Van Ness area should shelter in place.”

Officers did not suggest any details about a suspect or suspects. However, police asked that if anyone in the area has information on this matter to call them at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

4:27 pm Update: There have been at least 3 victims located of two adult males and one juvenile female. Please continue to avoid the area and shelter in place. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 22, 2022

The nearby University of the District of Columbia announced a shelter-in-place notice Friday afternoon, saying their Van Ness campus was on lockdown. The school identified the matter as an incident involving an active shooter.

The Van Ness campus is on lockdown. Active shooting incident near student housing located on Van Ness Street/Connecticut Avenue NW. The suspect remains on the loose. Law enforcement is on the scene. Take shelter and stay in place until further notice. — University of DC (@udc_edu) April 22, 2022

Citing the police, WJLA-TV said the incident involved an “active threat.”

Local broadcast reports showed footage and pictures of police out in force escorting people from the area — including the Edmund Burke School.

We have a vantage point as people are being let out of the apartment complex near the school. Police could be seen pointing up with guns. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/j3E7qRapRe — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) April 22, 2022

Sixth graders from Edmund Burke gathering at the nearby liquor store. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/AxQ6QfsoV0 — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) April 22, 2022

A witness told WUSA-TV’s Casey Nolen he heard dozens of shots fired near the Edmund Burke School.

“I heard probably four magazines being emptied,” he said. “Rounds of eight or 10.”

Police with guns drawn escorting people away from area near Edmond Burke @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/P8HtmfKHCN — Casey Nolen (@CaseyNolen) April 22, 2022

“40 rounds, I heard,” he said. “Easy.”

In an update Friday afternoon, police said each of the victims were in stable condition and were getting treated at area hospitals for minor gunshot wounds. The juvenile sustained a minor gunshot wound, police said.

4.22.22 DC officials provide an update on a shooting in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, NW https://t.co/XrEla2gCxw — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 22, 2022

Units were in the area of Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness Street looking for a suspect or suspects. The investigation is ongoing. Police announced no suspects in custody and had no description available. They detained several people fleeing from the scene, but said that it was normal for people to flee from gunfire like this.

No police were injured. Officers had no motive as of the update.

Update – 6:12 pm: We added more information from a police press conference.

This is a developing story.

