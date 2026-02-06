A Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly attacking his wife while he was set to stand trial in connection with the death of their baby.

David Strause III, 43, was charged with aggravated assault and other charges after he was arrested in connection with an alleged attack on his wife. The Lebanon County District Attorney's Office said in a press release obtained by The Lebanon Daily News, a local news outlet, that the alleged incident happened on Tuesday after Strause's wife called 911 at 1:30 a.m. to report that she was being assaulted by her husband. Pennsylvania State Police responded to the couple's home in Fredericksburg, where Strause kept police in a standoff for hours until he finally surrendered at 9 a.m.

The Lebanon Daily News reported that Strause was awaiting trial for involuntary manslaughter charges after his 3-month-old son died of asphyxia in May 2024.

According to the DA, Strause's wife told police that she and her husband were out drinking on the night of Feb. 1 when they started arguing about her ex-boyfriend. They returned home, and Strause pushed her down on their bed. Police said that when Strause's wife tried to get up, he struck her in the face with a gun, causing her lip to bleed.

The DA said Strause's wife ran down to the home's basement to call 911, and Strause chased her. Dispatchers said they heard the couple fighting over the phone, including Strause screaming, "This is how you want it to end, get out!" Strause then reportedly "grabbed her cellphone and smashed it."

As the wife fled the residence, she told police she heard gunshots. Police said they saw the wife's car driving away when they arrived at the scene. They later said they found evidence that shots had been fired at the car.

According to the DA, "various departments remained staged on-scene for hours while they negotiated with Strause," who "refused to exit or desist." He surrendered at 9 a.m. and was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police.

According to the Lebanon Daily News, Strause and his wife were both charged with involuntary manslaughter after their 3-month-old son Gavin died of asphyxia on May 8, 2024. Police said the baby was put to sleep on his stomach and was found unresponsive in his crib. Paperwork illustrating safe sleeping practices for infants was found at the home.

Strause's trial was scheduled to begin March 23.

Strause is being held at the Lebanon County Jail without bail. He was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12.