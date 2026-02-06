A Louisiana man is behind bars after biting off part of a woman's face, according to law enforcement in the Pelican State.

Brandon Patrick, 31, stands accused of one count each of domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury and false imprisonment, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

The underlying incident occurred late last month at a residence in Ponchatoula, a small town located near Lake Pontchartrain and some 50 miles northwest of New Orleans.

Authorities described the attack as the defendant "biting off a portion of a female victim's face during a domestic dispute."

While the violence against the woman culminated on Jan. 27, authorities believe the domestic dispute started several days before.

"During the investigation, it was learned that the dispute actually began over the weekend, and the victim had been held against her will for days," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "The injury occurred during her escape. The victim is still hospitalized and undergoing treatment for her extensive injuries."

On Jan. 29, sheriff's deputies asked for the public's help in locating the defendant, who allegedly went on the lam after the woman was able to escape and tell law enforcement about the bizarre gnashing attack.

The sheriff's office described Patrick as "a dangerous suspect who is wanted in connection with a gruesome domestic violence case."

Law enforcement provided identifying information as well:

Patrick is an identical twin, but has several distinctive marks and tattoos to help correctly identify him, including an old stab wound on his right hand and a left arm half-sleeve of tattoos with a house and scroll. His right arm has a full sleeve of tattoos.

The press release goes on to accuse the defendant of having affiliations with a local gang and said that he did not own a vehicle and was likely requesting transportation from strangers.

On Jan. 30, Patrick was taken into custody after surrendering.

"Patrick turned himself in to us at our Hammond substation without incident following news reports that included the sheriff recommending he do so before the victim's family got to him before we could," Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Ashley Rodrigue told Oxygen.com.

The relationship between the defendant and victim was not immediately clear – though the pair "were cohabitating and the captivity occurred in their shared home," the sheriff's office told Law&Crime.

The woman is currently recuperating, authorities said.

"The victim has been released from the hospital," Rodrigue added, "and continues recovery in a safe location."

The investigation is said to be ongoing and additional charges are likely in the offing, according to the sheriff's office.