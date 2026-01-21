A Pennsylvania man shoved his wife down a flight of stairs after an argument about the location of a hoodie, causing her to lose consciousness and start "bleeding from her ears," cops say.

Andre McAfee stands accused of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, according to the Hanover Police Department.

A probable cause arrest affidavit says cops responded around 8:15 p.m. Monday to a home in the 600 block of E. Walnut Street for a domestic assault. The caller, the victim's son, called cops to say his stepfather pushed his mom down the stairs and she lay "unconscious on the ground and bleeding from her ears."

Cops found McAfee, who claimed that he and his wife were arguing when she "tripped over some shoes" on the landing and fell down the stairs. The son said his mom and stepfather had been arguing over a hooded sweatshirt being in their car in front of the home. The couple was walking down the stairs when the son heard a "loud thump." He looked to find his mother knocked out on the bottom of a second set of stairs in the basement.

McAfee allegedly said that "she shouldn't have gotten in his way."

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital with a probable fractured skull and brain bleed. A hair clip became "embedded" in her skull, according to cops. The victim is in need of "substantial medical treatment." An updated health status was not immediately available.

The suspect was taken to the York County Jail where he has since posted a $100,000 bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 3.