A 46-year-old Montana man is headed to prison for the rest of his life after he nearly decapitated his girlfriend because she "pushed him too far" and then wrapped her body in blankets and left her on a porch to rot.

Shane Levi Cole Roberts was sentenced Friday to 85 years in prison for the 2024 death of 52-year-old Genna Rae LaCombe in Billings. Roberts pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide.

Prosecutors laid out much of their findings in the four-hour sentencing hearing, according to a courtroom report from local CBS affiliate KTVQ.

Cops responded on Aug. 24, 2024, after neighbors complained about a smell coming from a nearby apartment. Officers arrived to find a body on the porch wrapped in blankets, towels and a shower curtain. They went inside to find Roberts hiding in a closet with a dog. He was taken into custody.

More from Law&Crime: 'Do bodies smell?' Woman rejects plea deal in 5-year-old daughter's murder case, is expected to go to trial and have her other kids testify against her, authorities say

A coroner reportedly determined LaCombe suffered numerous stab wounds including one that nearly caused decapitation, KTVQ reported.

The evidence Roberts left behind was plentiful — namely photos on his phone showing his girlfriend's bloodied body in a bathtub, dated about nine days before her remains were discovered. Cops also recovered two bloodied knives, a hatchet and hammer.

Then, there was the phone call he made to his mother after he was placed inside the Yellowstone County Jail where he reportedly admitted to killing LaCombe, saying she "pushed him too far."

Prosecutors and Roberts' defense attorney agreed to a 70-year prison term. But Judge Colette Davies tacked on 15 years to the sentence.

"I'm told that you loved this woman," Davies told Roberts, according to KTVQ. "But this is not love. This is abomination."

LaCombe was a mother of two, her obituary said.

"In addition to her role as a devoted mother, Genna cherished her hobbies," the obituary said. "She was talented in arts and crafts, particularly painting and beading. She also had a passion for cooking, with her chicken noodle soup and pork chop chili being family favorites. Genna's love for 80s music filled her home with dancing — even if her sons did so begrudgingly."