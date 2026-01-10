A woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter in central New York rejected a plea deal the day after her attorneys said she wanted to take responsibility for her actions, authorities say.

Latasha Mott, 30, is charged with murder and concealing a corpse in the 2024 death of 5-year-old Nefertiti Harris, as Law&Crime previously reported. However, just as the case appeared as if it might come to a close, Mott shut the door on that outcome – at least for now.

The presiding judge in the case offered Mott a sentence of 23 years to life in prison on Wednesday if she pleaded guilty to her charges, including second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse, Syracuse.com reported. But while Mott's attorneys said she wanted to accept responsibility for her daughter's death, she would not plead guilty to murder as she did not mean to kill the child.

Mott is alleged to have beaten Nefertiti to death with a belt while the girl was in the shower on Jan. 6, 2024, at their home in Syracuse, per local reporting including from the regional website. Mott then allegedly hid the child's body in a field with the help of her boyfriend at the time, then-28-year-old Corrice Parks.

Nefertiti's body was found on March 26, 2024.

On Wednesday, Parks pleaded guilty to concealment of a human corpse and hindering prosecution, Syracuse.com added. Parks, who faces 14 years in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 4.

Mott is scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 20. Two of her children are reportedly expected to be called to testify against her. Her son, who was 10 at the time, may testify that his mother allegedly threatened his life just two months before Nefertiti's death.

Mott texted Parks that she would "beat the life outta" the boy and that he would have to be dug up, according to a Syracuse police report reviewed by the website.

During the investigation into Nefertiti's disappearance, detectives reportedly searched Mott's phone and found chilling results. A detective recounted the search's results in Onondaga County Court last March: "I believe it was 'Why do killers hide kids' bodies?' and 'Do bodies smell in the winter?'"

Mott and her attorneys were seeking a manslaughter charge, believing that was more in line with her actions.