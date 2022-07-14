Third Child Dies from Injuries Months After Man Struck Her and Other Kids in Hit-and-Run Crash: Deputies

A third child died from her injuries months after a man allegedly struck her and five other kids in a hit-and-run crash. Laziyah Stukes, 10, succumbed to her wounds Monday, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Her mother also confirmed the death to WTVJ reporter Alyssa Hyman.

I just spoke to the mother of Laziyah Stukes. “Minnie” passed away Monday from injuries she suffered in a horrific hit and run in Wilton manors. Two other kids were also kids in the crash. I’ll be live at 6 @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/Nx4f4U92b9 — Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanNBC6) July 13, 2022

Sean Charles Greer, 27, drove his car onto a sidewalk in the city of Wilton Manors, striking a total of six children, deputies have said. Paris Kylie Jones, 5, and Andrea Fleming, 6, died at the scene.

“Please, God, don’t take her away,” Fleming’s mother Tyricka Williams told WSVN in a Dec. 30 report. “Lemme keep her.”

Stukes initially survived but with injuries that now turned out to be fatal.

Draya Fleming, 9, Johnathan Carter, 10, and Audre Fleming, 2, are the remaining survivors.

Here’s our first look at all 6 of the victims of this week’s fatal hit and run in Wilton Manors. From left to right: Draya Fleming (9), Laziyah Stukes (9), Andrea Fleming (6), Johnathan Carter (10), Paris Kylie Jones (5) and Audre Fleming (2, in front). @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/iCJYfl9DIb — Ian Margol (@IanMargolWPLG) December 31, 2021

Greer drove his 2009 Honda Accord sedan southbound on Northwest Ninth Avenue approaching the 2500 block of the road, deputies said. A county transit bus stopped to drop off a passenger.

“As the bus pulled out to continue southbound, it began to merge into the right thru lane from the edge of the roadway,” deputies said. “At that time, the Honda approached the bus from behind. The driver of the Honda failed to allow the bus to merge and passed it, almost striking the front driver’s side as it cut in front of the bus. The Honda then veered right (west) and drove off the roadway and onto the sidewalk and driveway at 2417 N.W. Ninth Ave., striking multiple children.”

Greer accelerated after the crash and fled the scene southbound, according to the authorities.

“I don’t know if he couldn’t control the car, but he drove straight into those kids,” Broward Transit driver Selvin Arjun said, as per a CBS News report.

“I stood right up as soon as I witnessed the crash, witnessed the impact,” witness Rhome Orismo said, also according to CBS News. “It’s still eating away at me now that someone would do something like that and not stop, not try to render aid to those children.

Authorities said they managed to identify the defendant’s vehicle; they indicated that they found it at 2512 N.W. Ninth Lane. The vehicle exhibited damage consistent with being involved in the crash, deputies said. It was missing its front bumper, which was left behind at the scene of the incident, they said.

Deputies arrested Greer, who was out on probation for allegedly burglarizing a dwelling, on Dec. 28. He faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, tampering with evidence, driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries, and driving with a suspended license.

Greer remains in jail as of Thursday.

[Booking photo via Broward County Jail]

