‘There’s no coming back from this’: Man allegedly stabbed wife 11 times, gouged her eyes, and put a cigarette out on her forehead before trying to kill himself by falling on knife

A 47-year-old man in Texas was arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife nearly a dozen times inside of their home, putting a cigarette out on her forehead, and trying to gouge her eyes out with his thumbs before a standoff with police ended with him turning the knife on himself.

Trey Calvin Williams was taken into custody after being discharged from the hospital Friday and charged with one count of aggravated assault of a family or household member with a deadly weapon, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

Officers with the Moody Police Department at about 8:30 p.m. on July 12 responded to a home located in the 100 block of Avenue E. in reference to a 911 call reporting an adult female suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Waco, Texas CBS affiliate KWTX-TV. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders say they found a blood-soaked Williams in the backyard of the home. He was wearing a shirt “saturated in blood” while gripping a bloody knife and could be heard making “inaudible utterances.”

Williams’ wife — who was not identified in the report — was transported via ambulance to Hillcrest Medical Center. She was suffering from 11 stab wounds to her stomach, head, hands, and arms, per the report.

Williams reportedly refused to drop the knife when ordered the first time. The second time an officer commanded him to drop the knife, Williams said, “Nope. I can’t be helped. I lost the love of my life,” police reportedly wrote in the affidavit. He then told police that his wife was still inside the home, KWTX reported.

A 13-minute standoff ensued during which Williams reportedly knelt on the ground and kept the knife gripped in both of his hands with the hilt on the ground and the sharp end pointed up towards his body as though preparing to throw his body atop the blade.

“[Williams] fell forward, placing the handle of the knife against the ground, landing full force on the blade of his knife,” the affidavit states, per KWTX. “[Williams] immediately dropped the knife and appeared to have a seizure.”

When police tried to help Williams, they reportedly said that he had suffered a “large laceration just below his sternum, which created a sucking chest wound.” He was transported via helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Temple Medical Center for treatment.

Williams’ wife told police that she and Williams had been fighting for the last several weeks until she finally told him to pack his things and get out of the house. That’s when he charged her, grabbing her head and digging both of his thumbs into her eyes, KWTX reported.

“[The victim] temporarily lost her vision and felt a stabbing and shooting pain radiate through her eyes and her face,” the affidavit states.

As her vision returned, the victim saw blood in her eyes and pleaded with Williams to stop hurting her because she loved him.

“I love you, too, but there’s no coming back from this,” he reportedly said in response.

His wife’s son and father — both of whom also live in the home — provided police with grisly details about the alleged attack.

The son said he heard his mother scream and saw Williams on top of her in the living room. Williams, who was smoking a cigarette and holding a knife, turned and looked at the victim’s son with “no emotion or concern in his eyes,” police reportedly wrote. He then reportedly put the cigarette out on his wife’s forehead and began stabbing her.

The victim’s son and father were able to wrestle Williams off of her and she went in the bathroom and called 911. The victim’s father reportedly told police that he went to his room to grab his gun when he heard Williams in the backyard saying, “I’m about to kill myself. I love you.”

Williams is currently being held in McLennan County Jail on $500,000 bond, records show.

The Moody Police Department and the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to messages from Law&Crime seeking additional information in the case.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]