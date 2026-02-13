A New Mexico man is behind bars after he allegedly killed his 11-month-old while out on a walk and then partially buried the body in a remote area.

John Hannon, 43, stands accused of child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence, according to the San Juan County Sheriff's Office. The investigation began on Sunday when a homeowner called cops and said video from the day before showed a suspicious man pushing a stroller outside the residence in a remote area near Flora Vista, which is near the Four Corners area, Sheriff Shane Ferrari said in a video posted to Facebook.

Deputies went to the home. They did not locate anyone, but they did find a discarded stroller. Later on Sunday, the mother of the 11-month-old child called deputies to say that her baby had been missing since Saturday afternoon and that Hannon, the father, had taken the baby and a 4-year-old child in a stroller to a Dollar General store near where they lived. Hannon returned with only the 4-year-old, claiming a grandparent picked up the baby, according to Ferrari.

The deputy heard the call about the missing child and alerted authorities about the discarded stroller. Cops determined it was Hannon pushing the stroller from the day before, although the video did not depict whether there was a child inside. Law enforcement went to Hannon's home, and when he didn't come out, deputies forced their way inside, where they found him hiding. The baby was not with him.

"When asked about the whereabouts of the baby, Hannon gave conflicting statements as to the location of the child," Ferrari said.

Cops took Hannon into custody on an unrelated felony warrant. Meanwhile, investigators searched the area where the deputy found the stroller. They located clothing belonging to Hannon and the baby, but not the child. They were able to search the area more thoroughly after daybreak on Monday.

"Sadly, at approximately 10 a.m. the search team found the partially buried body of the 11-month-old baby," the sheriff said.

A medical examiner determined the manner of death to be homicide, although Ferrari did not divulge the cause of death. Deputies declined to release the baby's name. They are still investigating a motive and what led up to the baby's death.

"There is no greater evil than individuals who hurt and kill children. You have my word we will do everything in our power to bring justice to this precious child," Ferrari said.

Hannon is in the San Juan County Adult Detention Center without bond. It's unclear when he will next appear in court.