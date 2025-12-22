A Florida man placed a tracker on his ex-girlfriend's car, popped up at her home and workplace while sending her numerous text messages, including threatening to break down her door, cops say.

Brian Neilinger, 46, is charged with aggravated stalking and installing a tracking device without consent. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, Neilinger and the victim had dated and lived together, but had recently broken up. On Wednesday, the victim called the Broward County Sheriff's Office to say Neilinger showed up at her home and damaged her neighbor's mailbox.

The victim told deputies her ex-boyfriend had been texting her "nonstop" throughout the morning, some of which were threatening in nature. Some of them allegedly said:

Answer the f—ing phone and talk to me I will drive the f— over there right now no bull— Too late I'm here in the car…answer the door or I'll break the f—ing thing down I will f—ing run that f—ing house over with my truck right now I'm going to f— you both up real quick I will f— everybody up. I really don't care

The victim said Neilinger showed up outside her home, banging on the door at 5 a.m. "screaming and acting belligerently," according to the affidavit. When the woman's new boyfriend confronted him outside, Neilinger sped away in his truck, striking the neighbor's mailbox in the process, cops wrote.

Neilinger previously showed up at her workplace and stayed for several hours, cops alleged.

Detectives also reported the victim received alerts on her phone that a tracking device was following her. Neilinger allegedly referenced the device in text messages.

"I'm f—ed up still I don't know if I'll ever be normal … Maybe one day I will," the suspect wrote, per cops. "The tracker comes in handy."

Cops were unable to find any device on her car. Texts indicated that he may have removed the device.

Neilinger allegedly tried to punch one of the deputies as they were trying to arrest him. Deputies wrestled him to the ground, causing several lacerations to his face. Cops tacked on charges of resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer. He's at the Broward County Jail on an $18,500 bond.