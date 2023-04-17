A 23-year-old man in Texas has been arrested for allegedly gunning down his girlfriend after she told him she would not have his baby. Adam Byrd was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count of murder in the slaying of 22-year-old Jade Alyssa Alvarez, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a report from San Antonio CBS affiliate KENS, officers with the San Antonio Police Department at about 6:30 a.m. on April 6 responded to a reported shooting at an area located in the 1000 block of Capitol Avenue. An officer who was patrolling the streets in the area reportedly discovered an adult female — later identified as Alvarez — lying unresponsive in the street. She had apparently sustained several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were able to track down a female witness who reportedly said that she had been with Alvarez the night before the shooting and confirmed that Alvarez had been in a relationship with Byrd. The witness further informed police that on the eve of the shooting, Alvarez had borrowed the witness’ cellphone to speak with Byrd. Byrd then asked the witness to drop Alvarez off at the Capitol Avenue location between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., which the witness did, per KENS.

Investigators say they then learned that Byrd was the subject of an active warrant on two counts of aggravated robbery that allegedly took place in Bexar County on April 1.

SAPD officers on April 12 located Byrd and took him into custody on the aggravated robbery warrant and brought him to the station for questioning. During an interview with detectives, police said that Byrd confessed to both the aggravated robbery and to shooting and killing Alvarez, allegedly saying that he used the same firearm in both crimes.

In describing what transpired, Byrd allegedly told detectives that he met with Alvarez at the Capitol Avenue location and the two got into a heated argument. Byrd reportedly said they were arguing because he told Alvarez that he wanted to have a baby with her, but she responded by saying she did not want to have a child with him, according to an affidavit obtained by KENS. Shortly after she revealed her feelings, Byrd allegedly shot her several times and then fled the scene.

Alvarez was already the mother of a 3-year-old boy, according to an online obituary.

Detectives said that the details Byrd described were consistent with the evidence recovered from the scene of the shooting, San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT-TV reported.

Byrd is currently being held in the Bexar County Jail on a combined bond of $400,000.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]