 Yessiah Finch Could Be with Suspect Quantez Finch: TBI
Tennessee Authorities Searching for ‘Endangered’ 2-Month-Old Baby Boy Who May Be with Kidnapping Suspect

Alberto LuperonDec 19th, 2021, 1:32 pm
Yessiah Finch, and Quantez Finch.

A 2-month-old boy may be “endangered” and in the hands of a kidnapping suspect, according to authorities. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the young child on Sunday as Yessiah Finch, and they say he is missing out of the city of Clarksville. He may be with Quantez Finch, 30, who officials say is wanted for especially aggravated kidnapping.

Yessiah and Quantez Finch have the same last name but authorities did not specify their relationship. The Clarksville Police Department did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment for more information. The nature of the alleged abduction remains unclear, as does why authorities believe the child to be in danger.

Yessiah is Black, 1’00” tall, weighs eight pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes, officials said. He was last seen wearing a onesie with sports balls on it, according to authorities.

Quantez Finch is Black, bald, and with brown eyes, authorities said. He stands 6’01” and weighs 220 pounds, according to the TBI.

Officials ask that anyone with information call Clarksville police at (931) 645-8477 or the TBI 1-800-TBI-FIND.

