Tennessee Authorities Searching for ‘Endangered’ 2-Month-Old Baby Boy Who May Be with Kidnapping Suspect

A 2-month-old boy may be “endangered” and in the hands of a kidnapping suspect, according to authorities. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the young child on Sunday as Yessiah Finch, and they say he is missing out of the city of Clarksville. He may be with Quantez Finch, 30, who officials say is wanted for especially aggravated kidnapping.

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Clarksville Police Department for 2-month-old Yessiah Finch. He may be with Quantez Finch, who is wanted for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping. Have info? Call @clarksvillepd at 931-645-8477 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/GcRWt32gcQ — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 19, 2021

Yessiah and Quantez Finch have the same last name but authorities did not specify their relationship. The Clarksville Police Department did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment for more information. The nature of the alleged abduction remains unclear, as does why authorities believe the child to be in danger.

Yessiah is Black, 1’00” tall, weighs eight pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes, officials said. He was last seen wearing a onesie with sports balls on it, according to authorities.

MORE: Here is another photo of Yessiah Finch, who is missing from Clarksville. If you see Yessiah or Quantez Finch, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/WaK2F4kuCE — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 19, 2021

Quantez Finch is Black, bald, and with brown eyes, authorities said. He stands 6’01” and weighs 220 pounds, according to the TBI.

Officials ask that anyone with information call Clarksville police at (931) 645-8477 or the TBI 1-800-TBI-FIND.

