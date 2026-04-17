A Nevada man is headed to prison for decades after stalking and killing multiple people in public places for no reason other than having a thirst for bloodshed.

"He just decided he was going to become a serial killer," Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo said at Alonzo Brown's sentencing this week, according to local CBS affiliate KLAS.

The 22-year-old was 18 when he committed at least three murders in Las Vegas over a span of six months, which landed him behind bars and charged in 2022. Brown took a plea deal late last year and was sentenced to serve at least 56 years in prison on Wednesday.

Brown's murder spree began in January 2022, when he shot and killed 24-year-old Dae-von Lane — a person Brown knew personally — while Lane was walking in the 5300 block of East Tropicana Avenue. His next two victims, Paul Viana, 62, and Josue Chaparro-Montalvo, 36, were strangers who were also killed along Tropicana Avenue in May and June 2022, respectively.

Chaparro-Montalvo was walking home after visiting a convenience store, while Viana was killed as he was waiting at a bus stop. Brown was caught on surveillance cameras lurking and following his victims.

"These murders are very disturbing," said LVMPD Captain Dori Koren during a 2022 press briefing, according to local Fox affiliate KVVU.

"What was especially disturbing as they reviewed some of the surveillance footage, they noticed that the suspect seemed to stalk the victim," Koren said. "Appeared to be a random killing, there wasn't any apparent motive from what we can tell."

Describing Viana's death at Brown's sentencing, DiGiacomo said, "He literally stalks the victim as the victim was waiting for a bus — and then just walks up to a stranger and executes him."

Brown claimed in interviews that he was "trying to figure out life" when the murders occurred and was not in a healthy mental state. "A normal, sane 18-year-old kid is not going to go ahead and wake up and go on a killing spree," he told KLAS in 2022.

Brown, who was given credit for time served, won't be eligible for parole until 2078.