Florida woman pulls gun on McDonald’s worker over meal not on menu: Police

A Florida woman was arrested on March 16 after police officers in Cocoa, Florida, said she threatened a McDonald’s employee and pointed a gun at them.

Quavi Young, 26, was booked into jail on three charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, open carry of a weapon, and driving with a suspended license.

According to her arrest report, Young pulled her car up to the speaker at the drive-thru and requested a meal that was not on the menu. When the McDonald’s worker told Young her order could not be completed because the order wasn’t on the menu, Young pulled up to the first drive-thru window and demanded her order be taken, according to police.

The worker asked Young what her problem was and why she was so mad, and in response, Young pulled out a gun, pointed it at the worker and said “she’ll push her shit back,” according to the arrest report.

Young later drove to the next window, police said.

When officers arrived to the McDonald’s they found a black M&P gun with a drum-style magazine “capable of holding up to 50 rounds” on Young’s passenger seat, officers said.

Workers at the McDonald’s told police this was Young’s second time at the fast-food restaurant that night, but did not provide any specifics about her first encounter.

Officers arrested Young and she later admitted she was aware her license was suspended, according to her arrest report.

Young is scheduled for a court arraignment on April 13, 2023.

