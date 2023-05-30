A 26-year-old middle school teacher and new mother in southern Florida was killed inside of her home over the weekend where her 10-month-old baby was found crying but unharmed in what is believed to be a murder-suicide at the hands of her boyfriend.

The victim, Amanda Hicks, was a sixth grade reading teacher at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School in Port St. Lucie’s Martin County, district officials confirmed to Law&Crime.

Investigators allege that Hicks was killed by her boyfriend, whose identity has not been disclosed by authorities.

According to a press release from the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers at about 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 responded to an apartment complex located in the 5500 block of NW East Torino Parkway in reference to a welfare check requested by the family of an adult male resident.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders say they found the front door of the home locked. However, officers said they could hear a young infant inside the residence crying. Investigating the scene further, police said they were able to see into the residence through a rear sliding door where they spotted what appeared to be two adults lying motionless on the floor.

Officers forced their way through the locked front door and confirmed that the two adults — a male and a female — were deceased. Authorities then removed the unharmed crying infant from the crib. The child was later placed with a family member, according to the release.

Major Crimes Unit detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were dispatched to the home. The investigative teams concluded that Hicks “was killed by an adult male who then took his own life,” per the release. Police said that Hicks and the unidentified male were “romantically involved.”

Authorities did not speculate as to a motive for the apparent murder-suicide.

In a message sent to parents and staff, school principal Darcia Borel said that Hick’s death was a tragedy. A copy of the message was provided to Law&Crime by Jennifer DeShazo, the director of public information and community relations for the Martin County School District.

“It is with great sadness that we write to inform you about the tragic passing of one of our teachers, Ms. Amanda Hicks,” Borel wrote in the message. “The Port St. Lucie Police Department has confirmed that Ms. Hicks was the victim of a homicide. While words will never be enough to convey the shock and sadness this news has brought to our school family, it is more important than ever to come together to support one another through our grief journey.”

Borel said that the school will have grief counselors on hand when students return to the classroom on May 30.

“Additional information about memorials and opportunities for supporting Amanda’s beautiful little girl will be forthcoming,” Borel wrote. “Please remember to hug your loved ones a little tighter and keep Amanda’s family in your thoughts and hearts.”

Authorities have not revealed the cause of death for Hicks or her boyfriend. The police department did not immediately respond to a message from Law&Crime seeking additional details.

