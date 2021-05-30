‘Some Older Gentleman’ Caught on Video Bashing Woman’s Home with Baseball Bat. She Says He’s a Stranger.

As seen on video, a man bashed up the front of an Indiana woman’s home using a baseball bat in a nighttime attack last weekend.

“Some older gentleman came and took a baseball bat to my fiancés’ car, the window and to the front door,” said South Bend resident Jade Centilli in a WSBT report on Friday.

Her alarm did not go off, and the incident did not wake her up, she told the outlet.

She and her fiancé do not know this individual, she told ABC 57.

“Just unfathomable,” she said. “We found it the next morning when we woke up, started to piece some things together when we saw the front door glass was broken and saw the rest of the damage.”

As described by her, the man smashed her fiancés’ car, then smashed her window, and the front door, which had stained glass windows.

According to Centilli, some people in the neighborhood said they believed they saw the individual driving around earlier in the day.

“He almost ran into some runners,” she said. “His van is really loud, so people noticed him driving up and down Twyckenham [Driver] and Ewing [Avenue]. He just spent the entire day here is what it seems.”

The motivation behind the incident remains unclear. Centilli said she found drug paraphernalia on her front doorstep.

She said she believed the same man smashed out windows on her neighbor’s car.

“Hundreds, literally,” that neighbor told ABC 57 about the estimated dollar amount of the damage.

For her part, Centilli estimated $2,000 to $3,000 worth of damage on her property.

The investigation is ongoing, police reportedly say.

