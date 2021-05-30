 Dwayne Gordon Wanted by Police for Raping 13-Year-Old Girls
Police Looking for Man Who Allegedly Raped Three Teenage Girls at Slumber Parties

Alberto LuperonMay 30th, 2021, 8:10 pm
Dwayne Gordon

A man is wanted in New York City for allegedly raping three teenage girls during slumber parties at his home. He was identified as Dwayne Gordon, 41.

He raped three 13-year-old girls on separate incidents at his home in the Springfield Gardens neighborhood of Queens between October 2020 and this month, police said in a statement. This area is just north of John F. Kennedy Intentional Airport. These rapes occurred at slumber parties, cops told Law&Crime. The girls were over for sleepovers with Gordon’s daughter, said sources cited by New York CBS. These sources said they believed he drugged them.

Gordon was described as Black, standing approximately 5’10”, weighing approximately 180 pounds, having brown eyes, and having short black hair. He has a Jamaican accent, officers said.

From police:

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

[Image via the New York Police Department]

