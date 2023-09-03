A 15-year-old is facing murder charges in a drive-by shooting that hit and killed a 6-year-old girl sitting in her living room and wounded her mother in Orlando, Florida, police say. The shooting also killed a 19-year-old man, Orlando police said.

Nico Brown was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree homicide.

A video Orlando police posted to its Facebook page shows a handcuffed Brown smiling as he’s led by detectives out of the police station and into a police cruiser.

The shooting happened a little before 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29 on the city’s west side. Multiple shots were fired from a moving vehicle. The shots entered the girl’s home and hit her and her mother. The girl, Ajahliyah Hashim, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her mother suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were not the intended victims, police said.

The 19-year-old man, identified as Isaiyah Wright, wound up at another hospital, and was declared dead.

Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Maria F. Vazquez said the 6-year-old was a student at Eagle’s Nest Elementary School, which is about 2 miles from the scene of the shooting.

“My heart goes out to the Eagle’s Nest Elementary community, which has just lost a 6-year-old student to gun violence last night. Ajahliyah Hashim and her mother were victims of a shooting on Tuesday,” she wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. “Our students should not have to live in a world where their lives are in danger in their own neighborhoods. I cannot imagine the pain Ajahliyah’s family is going through. We can not accept that these tragedies have become all too common in our community.”

Neighbors told local ABC affiliate WFTV shootings have been an ongoing problem on the street.

“Pow, pow, pow, pow. I thought it was a machine gun. Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,” one neighbor said. “They done shot up my house before.”

Another neighbor said bullets struck her home in separate shootings.

“Twice on my home and they were on Facebook saying ‘I shot your grandma’s house up,'” she told the TV outlet.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any one with details can call Orlando Police Homicide Unit or pass on their information anonymously through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

