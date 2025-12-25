A babysitter caused "serious injuries" to an infant after she slapped and backhanded the child "as hard as you would slap an adult," authorities in Indiana said.

Emily Duran, 27, stands accused of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and battery to a child under 14 by a person at least 18 resulting in serious bodily injury, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Police officers responded to a local hospital on Dec. 11, for a report of an infant with serious injuries, the department said.

The alleged incident occurred in the 100 block of West Superior Street some time earlier that day, according to law enforcement.

The parents left their 7-month-old son with the babysitter shortly before 7 a.m., according to probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by Fort Wayned-based ABC affiliate WPTA.

The child was fine when they left, according to the charging document. When the parents came home around 5 p.m., however, they said Duran quickly left before they noticed "deep purple bruising" on the baby's face from his jaw line to his hair line, the affidavit said.

Duran later texted one of the parents to say the boy had fallen earlier in the day. They then recorded a phone call with Duran who claimed they were at the park when the boy fell off a bench.

The couple took the baby to the hospital where doctors determined he was suffering from a brain bleed, according to the affidavit.

Medical experts reportedly later said there was "no explanation other than child abuse," the charging document says. The child's injuries were "inflicted" and could not have been an accident, according to the affidavit.

Police located Duran late last week and took her in for an interview.

After being read her Miranda rights, Duran reportedly admitted to slapping the boy on one side of his face and backhanding him on the other side. The defendant allegedly said she "slapped him as hard as you would slap an adult."

Duran was then and taken to the Allen County Jail where she has since posted bond. Her next court hearing is set for Jan. 12.