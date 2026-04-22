A Kansas man is behind bars after shooting and killing his estranged wife, law enforcement in the Sunflower State says.

Joshua Orlando, 29, stands accused of intentional and premeditated murder in the first degree over the death of 25-year-old Ivy Unruh, Sedgwick County court records show.

The underlying incident occurred on the morning of April 17, at the Remington Apartments on East 37th Street North in Wichita, according to a press release issued by the Wichita Police Department.

Multiple law enforcement agencies arrived on the scene in response to reports of a shooting, the police department said. The response included members of the local police force, the Bel Aire Police Department and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.

A few minutes past 8 a.m., officers found Unruh near "Building 5" suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, police said. Law enforcement also discovered a firearm at the scene.

The victim was then rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police made quick work of the investigation.

Orlando, who is described as "married to but separated from the victim," was taken into custody at the apartment complex.

"He was transported to the Wichita Police Investigations Bureau for an interview and later booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery," the press release reads.

On April 20, however, Unruh succumbed to her injuries.

Following the woman's death, the defendant was rebooked into jail and his case was presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office for formal charges the next day, police said.

Unruh worked for PBS Kansas as a broadcast engineer.

Her coworkers said they were blindsided by her death in comments to Wichita-based ABC affiliate KAKE.

"I heard about it and I was first informed, and the first thing I did was slam the desk with my two hands — bang, what?" PBS Kansas President Victor Hogstrom said. "That was my reaction. I couldn't believe it."

The network's president recalled the slain woman's work ethic.

"She was very motivated," Hogstrom said. "She was trustworthy. She worked with people well. She was smart and very intelligent. She was a good employee. We're all missing her from here, a very dependable person."

Details are scarce on what precipitated the fatal shooting. Investigators are reportedly treating the case as domestic violence.

In a GoFundMe for funeral and memorial expenses, Unruh's family made note of her former service in the U.S. Marine Corps — and suggested she had experienced domestic violence in the past.

"She served her country with honor, strength, and selflessness," the online fundraiser reads. "To those who knew her, she was more than a Marine—she was a daughter, a sister, and a friend who brought light into the lives of others. She had the courage to walk away from a dangerous situation, yet tragically, her life was still taken."

On Tuesday, Orlando was formally charged and made his first court appearance. He is being detained on $1.5 million bond and is next slated to appear in court on May 5 for a preliminary appearance.