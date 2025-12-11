A Texas man is headed to prison for decades after pouring pitchers of "scalding hot water" on his disabled roommate "for urinating on herself," then setting her on fire twice with rubbing alcohol, according to court documents.

Kamron Kearney, 28, of San Antonio, was sentenced Monday to 47 years in prison for aggravated assault with a weapon causing serious bodily injury and injury to a disabled person causing bodily injury, according to Bexar County court records viewed by Law&Crime.

Kearney was found guilty on Dec. 5 following a jury trial.

The victim, a 36-year-old woman, is "autistic and receives monthly disability payments," according to an arrest affidavit obtained by local CBS affiliate KENS. She reportedly lived with Kearney for at least a year.

Police responded to their home in October 2023 after receiving a report about Kearney's attack from another person in the home who was taking care of the victim. The individual was bathing the woman, and Kearney became "angry with the victim for urinating on herself," the affidavit said.

Kearney went and filled up pitchers with "scalding hot water" and poured them over the top of the shower stall that the victim was in, causing severe burns on her neck and back, according to local ABC affiliate KSAT.

After the woman was done being bathed, Kearney forced her to stand in a corner until her legs became swollen. He then poured rubbing alcohol on her and set her on fire with a match, according to the affidavit, causing severe burns to the woman's arms.

The fire was put out, and the woman reportedly fell to the floor. Kearney proceeded to pour more rubbing alcohol on her legs, then set them ablaze.

Court records show that the San Antonio man has been charged in the past and entered pleas of no contest or guilty for a series of violent crimes, including assault with bodily injury in 2017, assault with bodily injury to a spouse in 2019, and assault with bodily injury in 2022. It's unclear if the victim from the hot water incident was involved in any of his previous criminal cases.