A Georgia woman who allegedly stabbed her 11-year-old daughter to death and positioned her in a recliner was reportedly "fearful and paranoid" in the moments leading up to the grisly incident.

Shannen Grimes was charged with murder, felony murder, cruelty to children, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony in connection with the death of her 11-year-old daughter, Genesis. Police responded to her home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on Nov. 14 after her sister called 911 saying that Grimes had reportedly attempted to take her own life. When officers arrived, they found Genesis' body "positioned and cleaned" in a recliner.

During a court hearing on Wednesday, police who responded to the scene testified about the disturbing scene and the texts that led up to the alleged murder.

According to courtroom coverage by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Grimes did not appear in person for the hearing. Sandy Springs Police detective Isaiah Tomlin provided testimony about the alleged events of Nov. 14 and what he uncovered as he investigated the lead-up to Genesis' death.

Tomlin told the court that the day before the alleged murder, Grimes went to visit her ailing father in New Jersey. During that visit, Grimes' father reportedly made a series of comments that were upsetting and concerning to her. The conversation reportedly led Grimes to believe that she and Genesis were in danger, and that someone was going to harm both of them to "get to his money or resources." Grimes' mother told police that the conversation caused her daughter to become "fearful and paranoid."

At 10:46 a.m. the next day, Grimes' sister reportedly received a text from Grimes that indicated that she had allegedly killed Genesis and attempted to take her own life. Tomlin testified that one text read, "If they are harming girls, they cannot have Gen," and "My beautiful, talented angel can sing her whistle tone in heaven." Local ABC affiliate WSB was also present for the hearing and reported on another text sent by Grimes that read, "Nothing you can do now. Sorry guys, I tried to clean up some."

Police arrived at Grimes' home within minutes of her sister's 911 call. When they got inside the home, they found Genesis in the living room, "cleaned and positioned" in a recliner with religious materials and a blanket over her. Police said that she had four stab wounds and defensive wounds on her hands. Grimes lay on a couch near her dead daughter, bleeding from a cut to her wrist.

According to Tomlin, Grimes was "yelling, and as officers were attempting to find out what was going on, they asked her what happened to Genesis, and she responded, 'I happened.'"

Tomlin testified that blood was found in several locations throughout the home. A large amount of blood was found in Grimes' bedroom.

Grimes was taken to a hospital for treatment before she was booked into the Fulton County Jail. After she was released from the hospital, police interviewed her. Tomlin told the court that Grimes "believed that if she killed herself, that she and Genesis would both wake up, basically, like a bad dream." He stated that Grimes told police, "I never intended to kill my daughter."

Judge Todd Ashley ruled that Grimes' case will now proceed to a grand jury. Grimes remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail.