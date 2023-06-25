A convicted sex offender used a drone to peer into a woman’s bathroom, only for him to crash the device when she caught it in the act. Christopher Jones was arrested on a count of video voyeurism.

Police responded to a home on Wednesday at 11 p.m., where a woman said she spotted a drone peering into her bathroom window, said officers in Cranston, Rhode Island. She had just returned home from work and was preparing to use the shower, according to cops.

“Her bathroom window was slightly open,” police wrote. “She then heard a buzzing noise and went out in the backyard, thinking it had something to do with her pool. Once in the backyard, she noticed a drone hovering outside her bathroom window where she was preparing to take a shower.”

She approached the machine, and it quickly moved, bumped into a tree branch and fell to the ground, cops said.

“She quickly grabbed the drone before it took off and submerged it in her pool to disable it and called police to report the drone looking in her bathroom window,” they said.

Investigators claim they tracked the drone to Jones, a convicted sex offender. He has not had to register since his requirement ended in 2015, police said.

Jones allegedly admitted he operated the drone.

KATV went to Jones’ home on Midland Drive and spoke to a woman who identified herself as Jones’ mother. The woman said she did not know he had a drone. She acknowledged the alleged victim was “probably upset” but said she did not want to talk about the case.

