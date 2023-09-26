A public school special education teacher in Texas is accused of opening fire at home Sunday as his wife was told a 911 dispatcher that her husband was threatening to shoot her.

James Paul Anderson, 37, is now charged with murder in the death of his 34-year-old wife, who has been identified in court documents as Victoria Lynn Anderson.

The Houston Police Department said that the horrific crime took place at a residence in the 4300 block on Vista Ridge Rd. in Kingwood just before 5 p.m. on Sunday while the victim was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher and while the couple’s 3-year-old son was inside the home.

Cops detailed that the victim said on the 911 call that her husband was threatening to shoot her. Then the dispatcher heard a gunshot.

“Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at the residence at the above address and were advised a female inside the home called 911 stating her husband was threatening to shoot her. The call-taker reported hearing a gunshot while on the phone with the woman,” police said.

Authorities said that they needed to send hostage negotiation and SWAT teams to the home because the suspect refused to exit the residence with his young son.

Eventually, the suspect let the young boy leave, cops said.

“Officers arrived and asked for the husband to step outside the house. He refused to do so, but allowed the couple’s son, 3, to exit the house,” the Houston Police Department said, adding: “After several hours of negotiations, the suspect surrendered to officers without further incident.”

Cops and emergency medical personnel then swarmed the homicide scene and found Victoria Anderson dead inside the residence.

“The child was taken to an area hospital for observation,” cops noted.

A brief complaint, the charging instrument in the case, alleged that Anderson “on or about September 24, 2023, did then and there unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Victoria Lynn Anderson, hereinafter called the Complainant, by shooting Victoria Lynn Anderson with a deadly weapon, namely a firearm.”

The complaint also accused Anderson of unlawfully intending to “cause serious bodily injury” by “intentionally and knowingly committing an act clearly dangerous to human life, namely shooting Victoria Lynn Anderson.”

In early June, Victoria Anderson posted on Facebook wishing a happy 3rd birthday to her son, whom she referred to as her “best bud and light of my life.” She also took the boy to school for the first time.

“Took my baby to school today for the first time. He was fine, I was not. 😭😭” Victoria wrote, tagging her husband on the post.

Family posted on Facebook asking for prayers. Victoria is survived by her parents, brother, and young son.

After news of the Santa Fe Middle School special education teacher’s arrest, the Cleveland Independent School District (ISD) said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened to hear of the tragic domestic violence situation involving one of [its] staff members.”

The school district said James Anderson was placed on administrative leave and reiterated that the fatal shooting “occurred domestically and did not take place on campus.”

Court records obtained by Law&Crime show that Anderson has been ordered not to contact Victoria Anderson’s family and not to contact two men (seemingly witnesses) within 200 feet of their residences or places of work.

Anderson was furthered ordered to be tested for drugs and alcohol, surrender his passport, remain in Harris County and its “contiguous counties,” and ordered not to use or possess a firearm or ammunition.

The defendant cannot use cannabis or “any controlled substance or dangerous drug” unless he has a lawful prescription, and he “must not use, possess or consume alcohol” — since “[f]acts giving rise to probable cause suggest that alcohol was a factor in this offense.”

Should he be released, Anderson would also have to submit to electronic monitoring and observe a curfew from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. every day of the week.

As of Tuesday morning, Harris County Jail records show Anderson is in custody on a $300,000 bond.

