 Braylen Hunter Clark Found; Barry Medlock Wanted for Murder: Police
Alberto LuperonJun 29th, 2021, 3:51 pm
A seven-month-old boy in Memphis, Tenn., has been found safe, but his his non-custodial father — who is both his alleged abductor and an alleged murderer — remains on the run, authorities announced Tuesday. Young Braylen Hunter Clark was announced as missing late Monday. His father was identified as Barry Medlock, 26.

Braylen’s mother was dropped off dead at the Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis on Sunday, police said, after she sustained an apparent gunshot wound. Officers determined she had a missing 7-month-old son.

Braylen was found safe, police said Tuesday, but Medlock remains wanted for second-degree murder. Police have not specified precisely who the father is alleged to have killed. Medlock was described in an AMBER Alert advisory as Black, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 6’1″, and weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Medlock’s whereabouts can call 1 (800) TBI-FIND or (901) 528-CASH, authorities said.

[Images via Memphis Police Department]

