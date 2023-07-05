Police officer shot and killed while protecting injured woman after attacker came to hospital: Authorities

The police department in Tell City, Indiana, is grieving after one of their own died while responding to a domestic dispute. State cops are investigating the officer’s death in the aftermath.

Authorities have identified the slain officer as Sgt. Heather Glenn. The suspect who shot her, Sean Hubert, 34, is also deceased, according to authorities.

“Sergeant Glenn made contact and attempted to arrest Hubert. Hubert refused to comply with Sergeant Glenn,” state cops wrote in a bulletin. “Sergeant Glenn attempted to deploy an electronic-controlled weapon but it was ineffective. During a brief struggle, Hubert produced a firearm and Sergeant Glenn was shot. Officers with the Tell City Police Department and Cannelton Police Department returned fire and shot Hubert.”

Police Chief Derrick Lawalin called Glenn’s death a “tremendous loss” in a press conference covered by WEHT/WTVW and other local outlets.

“We’ve lost a dear colleague, a dear friend. Sgt. Glenn is — she’s a cornerstone of our department,” he said. “We are extremely heartbroken.”

This all started Sunday, when an unidentified woman had been involved in what Indiana State Police described vaguely as a “domestic dispute” with Hubert, according to a statement. The woman managed to make it to Perry County Memorial Hospital for her injuries. Glenn responded and spoke with the woman before leaving the hospital with other officers to search for Hubert, cops said.

Things took a turn for the worse on Monday. According to cops, the woman told hospital staff that Hubert was heading there. Tell City officers, Perry County deputies, and Cannelton police all responded — including Glenn. From there, tragedy ensued. The shooting happened at the hospital, said Indiana State Police spokesman, Sgt. John Davis, at the press conference.

Authorities did not detail the circumstances behind the domestic dispute or what they believed Hubert planned on doing at the hospital.

Glenn worked almost 20 years for the Tell City Police Department and Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

“Sergeant Glenn was a well-respected officer and pillar in her community,” cops said. “Tell City Police Chief Derrick Lawalin advised Sergeant Glenn was a good friend to everyone and will be sadly missed, but not forgotten.”

“We want to thank our incredible community for their support today as we grieve the line of duty death of Sergeant Heather Glenn,” the slain officer’s colleagues also said, announcing Monday that they placed Glenn’s police vehicle on display at Tell City’s City Hall at 700 Main Street for those who wanted to leave flowers, gifts or pay respects to the sergeant in the coming days.

