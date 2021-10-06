Police Looking for 18-Year-Old Suspect in Texas School Shooting

Officers said four people got hurt in a school shooting on Wednesday, and they are looking for a young man as the suspect. Arlington, Texas cops identified the suspect as Timothy George Simpkins, 18.

Simpkins could be driving a 2018 silver Dodge Charger with the license plate PFY-6260, cops said.

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Assistant Chief Kevin Kolbye, of the Mansfield Police Department, told reporters in a press conference Wednesday that officers got a call at 9:15 a.m. local time regarding a shooting on the second floor of Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

There were other calls. Officers found four victims. One of them received minor injuries and refused treatment, but three had to be taken to a hospital. Simpkins was described as a person of interest.

My daughter just texted me that there was a school school shooting at Timberview H.S. In Mansfield ISD in Arlington, TX. She sent this video that’s out. Her nearby school is on lockdown also, and we hear police sirens rushing in. Police confirm there is an active shooter. Praying pic.twitter.com/m90QzZUfTz — Nerissa Knight (@nerissaknight) October 6, 2021

The police account right now is that a suspect and another person had a fight. A gun was used, Kolbye said. This was not a random act of violence. The suspect is a student, he said. Three of the victims are students, and the fourth is an older person that may be a teacher. Police say they believe there was only one suspect.

“We need to bring this to a safe resolution and that’s what our goal is,” said Mansfield Police Chief Tracy Aaron.

