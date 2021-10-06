 Timothy George Simpkins Is Person of Interest in Arlington School Shooting
Police Looking for 18-Year-Old Suspect in Texas School Shooting

Alberto LuperonOct 6th, 2021, 1:11 pm
Timothy George Simpkins

Timothy George Simpkins.

Officers said four people got hurt in a school shooting on Wednesday, and they are looking for a young man as the suspect. Arlington, Texas cops identified the suspect as Timothy George Simpkins, 18.

Simpkins could be driving a 2018 silver Dodge Charger with the license plate PFY-6260, cops said.

Assistant Chief Kevin Kolbye, of the Mansfield Police Department, told reporters in a press conference Wednesday that officers got a call at 9:15 a.m. local time regarding a shooting on the second floor of Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

There were other calls. Officers found four victims. One of them received minor injuries and refused treatment, but three had to be taken to a hospital. Simpkins was described as a person of interest.

The police account right now is that a suspect and another person had a fight. A gun was used, Kolbye said. This was not a random act of violence. The suspect is a student, he said. Three of the victims are students, and the fourth is an older person that may be a teacher. Police say they believe there was only one suspect.

“We need to bring this to a safe resolution and that’s what our goal is,” said Mansfield Police Chief Tracy Aaron.

[Image via Arlington Police Department]

