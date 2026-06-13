A woman in Ohio accused of trying to execute her 12-year-old son before overdosing and turning the gun on herself has apparently admitted to the violent crime.

Briasha Stroud was charged with attempted murder in the harrowing shooting over a year ago, Hamilton County jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

This week, she pleaded guilty to the charge, Cincinnati NBC affiliate WLWT reported.

On Jan. 26, 2025, Stroud and her adolescent son were sitting in a car inside a parked garage on Glenway Avenue in Deer Park, which is just northeast of Cincinnati. At some point, authorities say the mother shot her son in the back of the head.

Stroud's boyfriend apparently found her with a gunshot to her chest – and overdosing. The 911 call obtained by the local outlet sheds light on these startling moments.

"Where is he shot?" the dispatcher asks, to which the caller replies, "In the head."

"She's unconscious," the boyfriend adds. "I don't know if she took pills or what. She's foaming at the mouth."

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"Oh my god," the boyfriend says as the conversation goes on. When asked if the child was still breathing, he responded in the affirmative.

The boy survived — though prosecutors reportedly said his injuries were "life-changing" and that "he will never have a normal life." They also asserted that if the son ever dies from injuries suffered on that fateful day, Stroud could face a murder charge.

Stroud survived her wounds, too.

She is set to be sentenced on July 23. She faces decades in prison.