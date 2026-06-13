A Mississippi man will spend a decade behind bars for shooting and killing his father during the last of one too many arguments.

On Friday, Jeffrey Young Jr., 27, pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree in the death of 57-year-old Jeffrey Young Sr.

In quick fashion, the defendant was sentenced by 9th District Circuit Court Judge Toni Terrett to the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for 40 years, with 10 years to be served in prison.

The underlying incident occurred at a residence on Castle Road in the Camelot Estates subdivision of Warren County – which is located just a few miles due south of Vicksburg – in July 2022.

The victim was discovered shot to death in his own front yard.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said "a brief argument" took place between father and son that night, immediately prior to the shooting, according to Jackson-based ABC affiliate WAPT. That argument was over car speakers, according to Magnolia State Live.

During his sentencing hearing, Young Jr. told the court that his father often abused alcohol and became violent, according to a courtroom report by the Vicksburg Daily News.

"He would go in a rage and get violent every day," the defendant said. "I'm sorry, and he was my father, but that day he just pushed me too far."

The defendant ultimately shot his father multiple times.

The victim's own problems were repeated throughout the hearing.

A defense attorney representing Young Jr. told the court that law enforcement had responded to the residence in question on numerous occasions due to incidents involving the killer's father.

The state, however, sought to counter such arguments by noting that the slain man had his back turned to his son when the fatal shot was fired – and that he posed zero threat to anyone at the time.

The prosecutor also said Young Jr. went to his room to get the gun he used to kill – and asked the court to impose the maximum sentence.

But the story veered back to the victim – with emphasis.

A cousin testified that Young Sr. once slammed Young Jr. against a wall and began punching him while he was drunk at a Kroger. The defendant's third-grade teacher testified that Young Sr. often appeared at functions after drinking. A family friend said the victim was frequently intoxicated, on drugs, and abusive to his wife and child.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the deceased man's wife, Tracie Young, 59, allegedly lied to investigators about her son's involvement and was charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

At least one loved one spoke on Young Sr.'s behalf.

"My brother was a loving and caring person," the victim's sister said. "I still love my nephew, but I want him to get the max for the murder of my brother."