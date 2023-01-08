Jail records show that a woman now faces two counts of murder in an elderly couple’s death. Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, was booked into the Lake County facility on Friday. Police previously sought her for allegedly stealing a car from Sharon Getman, 80, and Darryl Getman, 83. The couple was found dead at their home at the Waterman Village retirement community on New Year’s Eve.

Cops and city spokespeople in Mount Dora, Florida, did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for more information. Interim Police Chief Michael Gibson previously told reporters that Williams was seen several times at Waterman Village on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. Alleged incidents included her getting kicked out by security, asking a female tenant permission to use the shower, or stealing keys from that same female tenant. Surveillance footage also showed her leaving the facility in the Getmans’ car the early morning of New Year’s Eve, hours before the couple was found dead, Gibson said.

Authorities have said Williams was arrested and held in Chatham County, Georgia, for allegedly stealing the car but not for killing the Getmans. Gibson did say they were working on probable cause for murder, however.

Gibson said there is no known connection between Williams and the city of Mount Dora. She has very limited connection with anything in Central Florida, he added.

“It appears it was a random crime,” he said.

“We are stunned, devastated and heart-broken by the horrific murder of our parents,” the couple’s children Anthony and Brittany Getman said in a statement released on Wednesday. “If there are words to describe what has happened and it’s impact to our family and the community, we have not found them. Mom and Dad had been residents of Mount Dora for over 20 years and truly loved the area. They were enjoying their golden years staying active and spending time with their many friends.”

Williams’ arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 30. Charges are two counts of first-degree murder and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]