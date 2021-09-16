 Alex Murdaugh Appears in Jailhouse Mugshot
Our First Look at Embattled South Carolina Lawyer Alex Murdaugh Behind Bars

Aaron KellerSep 16th, 2021, 1:22 pm
Richard Alexander "Alex" Murdaugh appears in a jail mugshot taken Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 in Hampton County, S.C.

The Hampton County, S.C. Detention Center on Thursday afternoon released a mugshot of suspended lawyer Alex Murdaugh shortly after the embattled legal scion was arrested on a series of criminal charges.

Murdaugh — whose full name is Richard Alexander Murdaugh, 53, of Islandton — faces three counts in connection with an alleged plot to have a former client shoot and kill him so that his surviving son could pocket a $10 million life insurance policy.

Murdaugh is charged with filing a false police report of a felony, insurance fraud, and criminal conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced on Thursday.  According to court papers released by SLED, Murdaugh admitted to many of the allegations against him.

Murdaugh presented himself at Hampton County Detention Center on Thursday at about 11:20 a.m.  He was arrested and booked after warrants for his arrest were authorized by Magistrate Judge Tonja P. Alexander on Tuesday, Sept. 14.  The warrants indicate that they were presented to Murdaugh on that same date.

A court appearance is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

This is a developing story . . . 

Aaron Keller - Senior Editor

