OnlyFans Model and Instagram Star Arrested on Second-Degree Murder Charge in Stabbing Death of Boyfriend

An OnlyFans model with two million followers on Instagram has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of her boyfriend, the Miami Herald reported on Wednesday.

The detention of Courtney Clenney, also known online as Courtney Tailor, 26, was confirmed by her attorney Frank Prieto, according to the Herald. Prieto reportedly said that Clenney was in Hawaii receiving treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and substance abuse problems. The arrest occurred in The Aloha State, the newspaper reiterated. The jurisdiction of the arrest was not reported.

Clenney is said by the Herald to be charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. A case bearing her name does not yet appear in a Miami-Dade County court system database. Clenney’s name also does not yet appear on any Hawaii jail inmate roster available online.

Prieto did not immediately respond to a request for comment emailed by Law&Crime on Wednesday afternoon.

After the Herald broke the initial report of the arrest, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said in a brief press release that more information would be released at a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday and that the case file will remain sealed until around that time. The press release did not name Clenney, but it did refer to the case as one which involved the “homicide” of Christian Tobechukwu “Toby” Obumseli, 27, who was Clenney’s boyfriend.

Obumseli died after being rushed to the hospital on Sun., April 3, the Miami Police Department tweeted at the time.

The tweet said officers responded to 3131 NE 7 Avenue in Miami “regarding a domestic violence incident involving a stabbing.”

“The preliminary investigation determined that both Mr. Obumseli and the female had been involved in a physical altercation,” the tweet continued. “Homicide detectives, in conjunction with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and Medical Examiner Department, continue to investigate the incident.”

The department did not directly named Clenney at the time of the stabbing, but the investigation reportedly netted Clenney’s arrest on Wednesday.

After the stabbing occurred, Prieto told Miami ABC affiliate WPLG-TV that his client acted in self-defense.

“Clearly, none of this was intended and Courtney is struggling mentally with the aftermath of what occurred that evening,” he wrote. “This is a tragedy for all involved but it was not criminal conduct; Courtney was defending herself and the investigation will reveal exactly that.”

According to friends who spoke with WPLG in a separate April report, Clenney was known to hit Obumseli, but Obumseli was not known to hit Clenney.

“From what we’ve personally experienced between the both of them, we believe that Christian wouldn’t put her in a position where she would need to stab him to protect herself,” said Ashley Vaughn, who knew the couple, to WPLG.

However, a neighbor who claimed to have a clear view into the apartment apparently shared by the couple said he saw Obumseli try to hit Clenney a week before the stabbing.

“I could not tell if it was open-handed or closed-handed, but he was swinging at her,” that neighbor said.

Citing Clenney’s attorney, Miami CBS affiliate WFOR reported that Clenney removed Obumseli from her lease before the attack due to “other domestic violence issues.”

Images of Clenney soaked in blood after the stabbing spread widely on the internet after being obtained and published by TMZ.

Prieto told the Herald that he was shocked the case resulted in an arrest because he and his client had heretofore cooperated with the authorities. He added that Clenney planned to “voluntarily surrender” if charges were filed.

It is unclear when Clenney will be extradited from Hawaii to Florida.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]